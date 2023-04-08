Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

