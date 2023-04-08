Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Position Boosted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of XSVM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,882. The firm has a market cap of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

