InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

