iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.35 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

