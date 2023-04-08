iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 286,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

