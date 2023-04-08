iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,273,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182,674 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

