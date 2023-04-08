iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.36. 450,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,289,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.