iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 1,306,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

