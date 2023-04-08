iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

