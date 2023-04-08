iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 392,652 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,659,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

