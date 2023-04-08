iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

