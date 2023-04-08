iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 614,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,938,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.44. 1,266,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,289. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.