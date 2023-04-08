iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

