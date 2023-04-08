iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Cut by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.