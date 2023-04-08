iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 327,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

