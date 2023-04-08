iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.06. 360,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,336. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

