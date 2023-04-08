iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 360,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,336. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

