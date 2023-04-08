J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SVC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 715,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,556. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
