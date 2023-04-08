JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 1.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in JD.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 7,171,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

