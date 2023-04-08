Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 928,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 115,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,705,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SIL stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

