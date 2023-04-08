Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average of $203.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

