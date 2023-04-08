Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

