Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

