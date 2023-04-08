Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.