Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

