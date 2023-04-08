Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 982 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $21.35 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

