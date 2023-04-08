Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BITO stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.