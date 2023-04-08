Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of WSM opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

