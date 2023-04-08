Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRONY. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

