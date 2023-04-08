Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $145,950.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,005.57 or 1.00021235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194626 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,130.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

