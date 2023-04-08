JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.58. 328,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

