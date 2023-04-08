JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 508 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.96. 2,519,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,813. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

