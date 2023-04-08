JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 7,697,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

