JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,050. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

