JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 287,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 1,632,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

