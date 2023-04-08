JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

ESGD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 279,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,174. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $73.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

