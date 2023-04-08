JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 631 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $186.49. 6,648,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

