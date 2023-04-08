JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 217,514 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 361,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

