Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,345 shares of company stock worth $114,501 in the last ninety days. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

