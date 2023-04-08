Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,372.92

Joystick (JOY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $35,372.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.54 or 1.00009887 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06399356 USD and is up 28.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,729.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

