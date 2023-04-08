JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 1,832

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,450 ($18.01) to GBX 2,630 ($32.66) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,722.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,929.20 ($36.38).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.