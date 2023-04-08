Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $181,020.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

