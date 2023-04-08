KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.91 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

