KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 3.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.66. The stock had a trading volume of 746,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.58. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

