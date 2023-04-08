KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 450.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.60 million and $2,711.76 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08928682 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,271.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

