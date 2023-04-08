Kokoswap Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $139.61 million and $74,258.25 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00339229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.