Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an add rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

KOS stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

