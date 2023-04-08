KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.23

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.23 and traded as high as C$10.29. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 33,156 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.22.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

About KP Tissue

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.90%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.