L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

