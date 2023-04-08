Latitude Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.